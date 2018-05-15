Braun Strowman Breaks His 'Greatest Royal Rumble' Trophy (Video), Bobby Lashley, WWE Shop Sale

- The Shropshire Star has a short interview here with Bobby Lashley, who was promoting tonight's RAW live event at the Genting Arena near Birmingham, England. During the interview, Lashley discussed performing in the UK.

"In the UK, we always have had the greatest shows and fans - it's always a riot," Lashley said. "Our shows are all about fans and, even if you are tired, when you get in front of a good crowd you are fresh and ready to go."

- Today at WWEShop.com, you can get 40% off select t-shirts and 20% off championship titles. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. The sale ends Tuesday, May 15th at 11:59 pm ET.

- It looks like WWE placing Braun Strowman's "Greatest Royal Rumble" trophy at ringside may be a thing of the past. As seen in the video below, Strowman broke the trophy when he plowed through Drew McIntyre on last night's episode of RAW: