Rusev Gets Great Intro During TV Appearance (Video), Why Coach Was Not At RAW, John Cena - TODAY

- Rusev appeared on Sky Sports News this morning. As seen in the video above, Rusev managed to get Rob Wotton to give him an Aiden English-like introduction.

- Jonathan Coachman was not at RAW last night in London, England because he will be calling the "World Long Drive" tonight. The event airs on the Golf Channel at 8pm ET.

- John Cena returned to the TODAY show today. We will have more from his appearance shortly. He posted the tweet below on his appearance this morning: