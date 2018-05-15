WrestlingInc.com

Rusev Gets Great Intro During TV Appearance (Video), Why Coach Was Not At RAW, John Cena - TODAY

By Raj Giri | May 15, 2018

- Rusev appeared on Sky Sports News this morning. As seen in the video above, Rusev managed to get Rob Wotton to give him an Aiden English-like introduction.

- Jonathan Coachman was not at RAW last night in London, England because he will be calling the "World Long Drive" tonight. The event airs on the Golf Channel at 8pm ET.

John Cena Wants To Have Kids And Marry Nikki Bella, Says His Heart Was Broken 'Out Of Nowhere'
- John Cena returned to the TODAY show today. We will have more from his appearance shortly. He posted the tweet below on his appearance this morning:


