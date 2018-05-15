WrestlingInc.com

Roman Reigns Sends A Message To Jinder Mahal, RAW Social Media Score, More On Tonight's SmackDown

By Marc Middleton | May 15, 2018

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from London in this new video.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 384,000 total interactions this week - 242,000 on Facebook and 142,000 on Twitter. Nielsen is no longer collecting Instagram data. This is up from last week's RAW, which drew a total of 284,000 interactions - 114,000 Facebook interactions and 169,000 Twitter interactions.

- No word yet on if Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal will take place at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view but The Big Dog took to Twitter this morning and sent the following message to The Modern Day Maharaja after taking him out on last night's RAW:


