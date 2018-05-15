Hulk Hogan Responds To Rumors That He Will Be Returning To WWE

Hulk Hogan spoke to The Buffalo News to promote his appearance at Nickel City Con at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center this weekend. Below are a couple of highlights:

His past racist rant:

"People know me. I'm human being like anybody else, and sometimes, people make mistakes. When they do, you watch that person a little bit more closely than you did before to see what kind of person they really are. I just want people to judge me by my actions, not a few misspoken words. To those few fans who feel (hurt), I'm forever sorry, and I'll do whatever I can to make them feel comfortable with me."

Rumors that he will be returning to WWE:

"Until you hit a home run, it's not a home run. All these things say it's imminent or rumors, that's like saying 'maybe, possibly, could be.' Until I'm back home with the WWE, I'm not home. Hopefully some day I can go back home and be with my family, the wrestlers and all the people I love. I just really, really hope it happens."

Hogan also discussed wrestling at the old Buffalo Memorial Auditorium, wrestling fans and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

