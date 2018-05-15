WrestlingInc.com

Top Former WWE Star In London Today, Sheamus - Rusev Sneak Peek, No Way Jose (Video)

By Marc Middleton | May 15, 2018

- WWE posted this video of No Way Jose sampling traditional treats in Zaragoza, Spain during a WWE press conference this week. Jose samples "frutas de aragón" (caramelized fruit covered in chocolate) and "adoquín del pilar," a large caramel bar.

- Chris Jericho is currently in London, according to PWInsider. No word yet on if Jericho is in town for anything WWE-related but SmackDown will take place tonight from The O2 in London. Jericho last appeared for WWE at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in late April to work the 50-man Rumble match.

- Below is a sneak peek at Sheamus' upcoming Celtic Warrior Workout episode with Rusev, which has been his most-requested episode.


