SPOILERS ** For Tonight's WWE 205 Live From London

Thanks to Daniel Higgs for the following WWE 205 Live spoilers from today's tapings in London, England:

* Tyler Bate defeated Kenny Williams, Kalisto and TJP in a Fatal 4 Way. Bate hit the Tyler Driver 97 on TJP to get the pin

* They did some promotion for the match between Buddy Murphy and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander on the May 29th episode. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami will take place next week

* Backstage segment with Flash Morgan, Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali and Flash Morgan defeated Drew Gulak, James Drake and Joseph Conners in the main event