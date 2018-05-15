WWE SmackDown Non-Spoiler Match Listing For Tonight

Below is a non-spoiler match & segment listing for tonight's WWE SmackDown from The O2 in London, England. You can read our spoiler report at this link. Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage of the USA Network broadcast.

* Daniel Bryan and Renee Young open the show

* SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella hosts a Royal Mellabration

* Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: The New Day vs. The Bar (winners pick one entrant)

* Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville vs. Becky Lynch

* Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega debut vs. local enhancement talent

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles (non-title, winner picks MITB stipulation)

* Appearances by SmackDown General Manager Paige, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers and others