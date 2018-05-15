Brie Bella Confronts Nikki About John Cena On Total Bellas (Video), Paul Heyman - The Bullet Club

- Above is a preview for the new season of Total Bellas, which premieres this Sunday on E!. In the clip, Brie Bella confronts Nikki about "walking on eggshells" with John Cena about their now-cancelled wedding.

"Sometimes you tip-toe around John to not make him angry and I think that's bulls--t," Brie said. "I tell Bryan exactly how I feel all the time, I don't hold back ever... You have made a lot of sacrifices, it's about time John starts making some... He's freakin' lucky that he's marrying you, and it bothers me that you're going to sacrifice all of it just because you're grateful that John proposed to you."

- Paul Heyman praised Bullet Club members Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks for "All In" selling out in less than 30 minutes after tickets went on sale on Sunday. They had the following exchange:

It goes without saying that #Dusty would be so very very proud of @CodyRhodes and @MattJackson13 and @NickJacksonYB, and I hope everyone involved is proud of themselves, because this particulatr accomplishment cannot and should not be understated. — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) May 15, 2018

Paul is the last #SuperGenius — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 15, 2018

Thank you very much! Thanks for paving the way so things like this are even possible for us to attempt! — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) May 15, 2018