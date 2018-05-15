Did This Week's Taped WWE RAW Audience Rebound From Last Week's 2018 Low?

Monday's WWE RAW, featuring Kevin Owens defeating Elias and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat main event, drew 2.741 million viewers. This is up 1.9% from last week's 2.689 million viewers, which was the lowest viewership of 2018 and the lowest RAW viewership going back to December 11th, 2017, which drew 2.684 million viewers. This week's RAW was a taped show from London, England.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.903 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 2.788 million), the second hour drew 2.692 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 2.731 million) and the final hour drew 2.628 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 2.549 million).

RAW was #5 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NBA Playoffs, Inside The NBA Playoffs, Hannity and The Ingraham Angle. RAW was #4 in the 18-49 demographic for the night, behind the NBA Playoffs, Inside The NBA Playoffs and Love & Hip-Hop.

The NBA Playoffs dominated the night with almost 11 million viewers for the pre-game and the game itself.

Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 1st Episode: 2.865 million viewers

January 8th Episode: 2.766 million viewers

January 15th Episode: 3.250 million viewers

January 22nd Episode: 4.530 million viewers (RAW 25)

January 29th Episode: 3.395 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 5th Episode: 3.055 million viewers

February 12th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

February 19th Episode: 3.282 million viewers

February 26th Episode: 3.180 million viewers (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 5th Episode: 3.099 million viewers

March 12th Episode: 3.352 million viewers

March 19th Episode: 3.327 million viewers

March 26th Episode: 3.366 million viewers

April 2nd Episode: 3.357 million viewers

April 9th Episode: 3.921 million viewers (post-WrestleMania 34 episode)

April 16th Episode: 3.622 million viewers (Superstar Shakeup episode)

April 23rd Episode: 3.104 million viewers

April 30th Episode: 3.066 million viewers

May 7th Episode: 2.689 million viewers (post-Backlash episode)

May 14th Episode: 2.741 million (taped show from London)

May 21st Episode:

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily