WWE Announces Ronda Rousey's UK In-Ring Debut For Special Summer Live Event From London

WWE has announced that Ronda Rousey will make her UK in-ring debut at a special WWE live event from the O2 Arena in London, England on Wednesday, August 29th.

We will have more details on this event later but WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Finn Balor are also advertised. Tickets are available now.

