Top WWE Superstar Injured In Dark Match Main Event Today?

WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy may have suffered a left leg injury in the dark main event after tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live tapings in London, England. Hardy defeated The Miz in that match using the Twist of Fate and the Swanton Bomb. The match went around 8 minutes.

Fans on Twitter noted that the injury may have happened during Hardy's entrance. He was checked out by a doctor but was noticeably limping before and after the match.

Below are a few fan tweets on the possibly injury. We will keep you updated on Jeff's status.

Jeff Hardy noticeably limping in dark match on #SDLive. Doctor has come from the back to check on him. #WWE #WWELondon — Matthew Shaw (@mattshaw32) May 15, 2018

Hardy miz in a dark match, Hardy can't walk. This will be a masterclass#SmackDownLive — Ryder O'Bici (@vayerism) May 15, 2018

Jeff vs Miz is the dark match pic.twitter.com/TJ0NNa419V — Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) May 15, 2018

#sdlive dark match Jeff Hardy vs Miz. Hardy looks like hes hurt himself coming down to the ring. Really hobbling bad. Hopefully not serious. — WWE Sign Quest (@wwesignquest) May 15, 2018

Jeff Hardy has definitely messed up his leg in the #SDLive dark match — Jamie All Over (@Jamie_Exactly) May 15, 2018

Jeff Hardy limping a lot before and after his dark match with The Miz ?? #SDLive #WWElondon — Run-in Wrestling (@runinwrestling) May 15, 2018

pretty sure Jeff Hardy injured himself during his entrance for the dark match, was badly limping the whole time. — James (@James_Milne) May 15, 2018