Top WWE Superstar Injured In Dark Match Main Event Today?

By Marc Middleton | May 15, 2018

WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy may have suffered a left leg injury in the dark main event after tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live tapings in London, England. Hardy defeated The Miz in that match using the Twist of Fate and the Swanton Bomb. The match went around 8 minutes.

Fans on Twitter noted that the injury may have happened during Hardy's entrance. He was checked out by a doctor but was noticeably limping before and after the match.

Below are a few fan tweets on the possibly injury. We will keep you updated on Jeff's status.









