Former WWE Titleholder Making Impact Wrestling Debut

Impact Wrestling's next TV tapings will be on June 1 and 2 in Windsor, Ontario. On Twitter, Impact has already announced former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann will be making his debut for the company.

In mid-December, Swann was arrested and charged for false imprisonment/kidnapping and misdemeanor battery (touching or striking) after an incident with his wife Vannarah Riggs, who currently works for Impact Wrestling as Su Yung. Swann was driving a car with Riggs and apparently began to critique her performance at a wrestling show earlier in the night.

Swann supposedly got angry and Riggs jumped out of the car because she was worried that the argument was going to escalate. He allegedly stopped the car in traffic and yelled for her to return before dragging her back to the vehicle. The car was apparently not in park, and it crashed into a telephone pole. Swann denied physically touching Riggs and the couple reconciled shortly after with the charges being dropped.

Swann and the WWE mutually parted ways in February.

In March, Swann vented on Twitter and apparently considered retiring from pro wrestling after finishing up his advertised appearances. He then pulled himself from all of his scheduled appearances, including everything during WrestleMania weekend.

Last month at CZW's Best of the Best 17, Swann made a surprise appearance and entered the tournament where he faced Joe Gacy, Joey Janela, and Brandon Kirk with Gacy getting the pinfall victory over Swann.

Charles Maynard contributed to this article.