Which WWE UK Stars Are On 205 Live Tonight?, Drake Maverick Hypes Show, Becky Lynch Video, WWE Stock

- Above is video of Becky Lynch speaking after the recent WWE live event in Oberhausen, which was her first time wrestling in Germany for the company. The video also shows Becky interacting with fans at ringside. The show in Oberhausen saw Becky, Asuka and Naomi defeat Lana, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

- WWE stock was up 0.18% today, closing at $43.65 per share. Today's high was $43.96 and the low was $43.01.

- Two matches were taped today in London, England for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode, featuring cruiserweights teaming with WWE UK Superstars. Matches to air tonight are Tyler Bate vs. Kenny Williams vs. TJP vs. Kalisto in a Fatal 4 Way and six-man action with Drew Gulak, James Drake and Joseph Conners vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander, Flash Morgan and Mustafa Ali.

WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick tweeted the following on tonight's show: