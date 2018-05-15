WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the O2 Arena in London, England.

We have full spoilers from today's tapings at this link.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Daniel Bryan and Renee Young open the show

* SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella hosts a Royal Mellabration

* Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: The New Day vs. The Bar (winners pick one entrant)

* Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville vs. Becky Lynch

* Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega debut vs. local enhancement talent

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles (non-title, winner picks MITB stipulation)

* Appearances by SmackDown General Manager Paige, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers and others