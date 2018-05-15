WWE Money In The Bank Ladder Match Updates, Next Week's SmackDown, Andrade Almas & Zelina Vega Debut

- Next week's WWE SmackDown from Worcester, Massachusetts will feature two Money In the Bank qualifying matches - Big Cass vs. Samoa Joe and Lana vs. Billie Kay. Above is backstage video of Lana and Rusev talking about how they will be the first couple to hold MITB briefcases and will use those to take WWE over.

Tonight's SmackDown from London saw Becky Lynch qualify for the women's MITB Ladder Match by defeating Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose in a Triple Threat. A member of The New Day will also participate in the men's MITB Ladder Match as they defeated The Bar in a qualifying match on SmackDown. No word yet on if Big E, Kofi Kingston or Xavier Woods will get the spot but they should make the announcement next Tuesday.

Confirmed names for the men's MITB Ladder Match coming out of tonight's SmackDown are Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Bobby Roode from the RAW roster, and Rusev, The Miz and a member of The New Day from the blue brand roster. The men's match will be finalized after Cass vs. Joe takes place next week.

The women's MITB Ladder Match currently has Ember Moon and Alexa Bliss confirmed from RAW while Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are confirmed from SmackDown. There will be 3 more slots to be filled (2 from RAW, 1 from SmackDown) after Lana vs. Billie takes place next week.

- Former WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas and his business manager Zelina Vega made their main roster debuts on tonight's show from London. Almas picked up an easy win over local enhancement talent Jake Constantino. Vega cut a promo after the match and warned SmackDown that they are here to take over.

Below is video from Almas' debut along with post-match comments from Vega: