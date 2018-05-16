How Fast Are NJPW Dominion Tickets Selling?, Ishimori On Joining The Bullet Club, Will Ospreay

- Above is from the 2016 NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament featuring Will Ospreay and Ryusuke Taguchi. This was the finals and after 22 minutes Ospreay hit the OsCutter for the pinfall victory. Ospreay would become the first British born wrestler to win the tournament. This year's Best of the Super Jr. will run between May 18 and June 4.

- NJPW spoke with the newest member of the Bullet Club, Ishimori (aka Bone Soldier), and asked why he decided to go with the Bullet Club.

"That's a stupid question," Ishimori said. "The Bullet Club is the most famous group going. I can be in Japan and still have my name go worldwide. If I'm in Bullet Club, Taiji Ishimori's name goes global. And this way, I can pick fights with anyone in the junior division, except Marty Scurll."

See Also NJPW Best Of The Super Junior Participants

- According to @EvanDeadlySinsW (Moderator of Reddit's NJPW section) tickets have already sold out for the NJPW Dominion show on June 9 with standing room only for walk-up tickets. Osaka-jo Hall holds around 15,000 fans. The main event will be IWGP Heavyweight Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega in a two out of three falls/no time limit match. Also featured, IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho, and Rey Mysterio will be in action.