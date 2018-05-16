Lana On Why People Say She's #1 (Video), Big Six-Man On WWE NXT, Buddy Murphy Vs. Cedric Alexander

- As noted, next week's WWE SmackDown will feature Lana vs. Billie Kay in a Money In the Bank qualifying match. Above is backstage video of Lana talking to Dasha Fuentes after last night's SmackDown in London. Lana interrupts Dasha and says she just wants to make sure everyone understands that she is proof that if you fall flat on your face and get back up to work hard and chase your dreams, then anything can happen. Lana says people call her the best because she gets back up when she makes mistakes or fails. Lana says she will redeem her losses next week by crushing Billie. Lana says she will go on to win Money In the Bank and make history with Rusev by becoming the first Mrs. & Mr. Money In the Bank. Lana says this is all simply because good things happen to good people, and she is good people.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Lacey Evans vs. Brandi Lauren

* Ricochet vs. The Velveteen Dream

* Kona Reeves vs. Raul Mendoza

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly)

- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander and Buddy Murphy tweeted the following to hype their May 29th title match on WWE 205 Live: