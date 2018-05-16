Bobby Lashley On How He Feels With UK Tour So Far, WWE Superstar Turns 33, Renee Young - The New Day

- Above is the latest edition of "Who Knows WWE Network?" with host Renee Young. This edition of the mock game show features The New Day returning as contestants.

- WWE Superstar Mike Kanellis turns 33 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather turns 57 and WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Rodz turns 80.

- Below is new backstage video of Bobby Lashley checking in after last night's WWE live event in Birmingham, England. Lashley teamed with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to defeat Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in the main event of the Birmingham show. Lashley says he's happy to be on tour and he's loving everything going on right now in WWE. He says he's happy, healthy and still going hard 9 days into the tour. As noted, Lashley's feud with Zayn will progress on next Monday's RAW as Sami has promised to bring Lashley's three sisters to the show to "expose" him.