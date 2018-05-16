UFC Fighter Accusing Nate Diaz Of Battery, UFC Holding First Event In Russia, UFC 225 Video Promo

- The UFC released a special video trailer for the upcoming UFC 225 event entitled "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Like This" featuring a special look at the key bouts. The event takes place June 9 from the United Center in Chicago. In the main event, Robert Whittaker defends his middleweight title against Yoel Romero, with Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington meeting for the interim welterweight strap.

The card also features the second MMA appearance of former WWE superstar Phil "CM Punk" Brooks, as he meets Mike Jackson. That welterweight bout will open the pay-per-view card.

Other scheduled fights include Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes, Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa, Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson and Rashad Evans vs. Anthony Smith.

- According to a report by MMA Fighting, Nate Diaz was involved in a near-brawl during this past Friday night's Combate Americas event. The Sacramento County Sherrif's Department is investigating the matter, including the role Diaz played in it.

During action inside the McClellan Conference Center in McClellan Park, California, an incident broke out involving Diaz and Clay Guida, who is accusing Diaz of battery.

Diaz was at the event to corner teammate Chris Avila. Guida owns a 2009 victory over Diaz and has been pushing for a rematch between the two. He is currently scheduled to face Bobby Green at UFC 225 next month.

- The UFC announced plans for a special Fight Night event to take place September 15 from Moscow, Russia, marking the first-ever trip to the country for the Octagon. No bouts were announced for the event in the release.

"Russia is a key part of UFC's international expansion strategy," said David Shaw, Senior Vice President, UFC International and Content. "The demand from our fans to bring a live event to Russia has been overwhelming, and with the vast potential this market holds for us, we knew this was the perfect time to bring UFC Fight Night to Moscow."

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, has been a big-time advocate for an event in the country. Alexander Volkov and Zabit Magomedsharipov are other Russian fighters who could be scheduled to compete.