WWE Star Says He Misses Wrestling, Fans On The New Day - Money In The Bank, Superstars Game (Video)

- Rusev, Aiden English, Konnor and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Harper are back for more Gang Beasts play in this new UpUpDownDown video with Xavier Woods.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which member of The New Day should be picked to enter the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match. As of this writing, 50% voted for Kofi Kingston while 36% voted for Big E and the rest went with Xavier Woods.

- Mike Kanellis, who is not on the current WWE tour of Europe, took to Twitter last night and commented on how he misses being in action. Kanellis worked WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble match in late April and wrestled Zack Ryder on WWE Main Event that week but that's the only match he's wrestled since coming to RAW in the Superstar Shakeup. Kanellis also competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 but before that he only wrestled one dark match in 2018. Kanellis wrote: