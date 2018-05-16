WrestlingInc.com

CM Punk Responds To 'Fan Outrage,' John Cena - Nikki Bella Drama On 'Total Bellas' (Video), WWE Shop

By Raj Giri | May 16, 2018

- Above is another preview for the new season of Total Bellas, which premieres this Sunday on E!. In the video, Nikki Bella talks about how lonely she gets while being with John Cena because of their schedules.

"What people don't realize about my relationship is that I'm alone a lot," Nikki said. "Since we've gotten engaged, John and I have probably shared our bed together maybe 30 days total in like 6 months, maybe 40 days."

- CM Punk's fight with fellow 0-1 fighter Mike Jackson will open the main card of UFC 225 on June 9th at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm, who had defeated Ronda Rousey for the title in November of 2015, will be facing Megan Anderson on the preliminary card. CM Punk responded to a fan complaining about his placement on the card, saying that if it were up to him, he'd be opening the show on Fight Pass. He added, "fans like to be outraged by stuff that doesn't matter."




