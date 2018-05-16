WWE Star Dating Seth Rollins' Ex (Photos), WWE NXT Paris Matches, The Rock Talks To NBA Team

- The Rock recently spoke to the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers as a part of their #GeniusTalk series. The former WWE Champion reflected on his career as an athlete & actor, and shared lessons he learned along the way. Above is video from part 1 of the talk.

- The following matches have been announced for the June 11th WWE NXT live event from Paris, France:

* Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Ricochet vs. The Velveteen Dream

* Zack Gibson vs. Tyler Bate

* Heavy Machinery vs. Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake

* Dakota Kai & Steffanie Newell vs. Bianca Belair & Lacey Evans

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Nikki Cross

* NXT Champion Aleister Black vs. Lars Sullivan

* The Undisputed Era (NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong, NXT North American Champion Adam Cole) vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

- Due to posts on social media, there has been speculation for a while now on former WWE developmental talent Zahra Schreiber dating SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville. Zahra apparently confirmed the relationship with a tweet during last night's SmackDown. You can see that tweet and a few recent shots of the two below:

2 years ago my mom and I didn't talk for months because I told her I had a girlfriend. Recently I once again told her the same thing. She happily wanted to know abt her. Today she asked me to remind her tonight to turn the tv so she could watch her match. GROWTH. TIMING. — Zahra (@zahraschreiber) May 16, 2018