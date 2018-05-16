Nikki Bella On If She Will Get Back Together With John Cena

The John Cena - Nikki Bella talk continued on NBC's "Today" show this week as The Bella Twins appeared earlier today with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb to promote Sunday's Total Bellas season three premiere. Video from the interview can be seen above. We have a recap of Cena's Monday interview at this link and a recap of Tuesday's interview at this link.

When asked about Cena declaring that he still wants to marry Nikki and start a family, Nikki said she was shocked to hear the comments.

"I was so shocked. I was literally in the middle of the red carpet for the NBCUniversal Upfronts and got the breaking news," Nikki said. "You guys know this, John is absolutely an amazing man. He's such a sweetheart and I truly love him so much. He's my best friend. You know, a lot of us that go through the wedding planning process, we have to kind of face these issues that we have hiding down deep inside and I just know that a healthy me will be a healthy us. I do have hope for our future but I know right now I need to work on me and before I do say those vows and walk down that aisle, I just don't want to be hesitant, I don't want to be regretful."

Nikki continued, "I think when you sacrifice for so long and it's like you can give so much and then you kind of get tired of giving, and then someone wants to give it back and you just start to feel exhausted."

Brie Bella also weighed in on the relationship and Cena is like a brother to her.

"She's exhausted because she's been in a marriage with me for 34 years and I'm not an easy wife," Brie joked. "For me, I love both of them and I applaud them for putting their relationship out there, which you''ll see on this season of Total Bellas. It's really hard when you're filming a reality show, and my sister and I were always the type of people who were open books. We have no filters. The good, the bad and the ugly, it's all going on our show. It just shows everyone out there that you're not alone, cold feet really exists. I'm her twin, I have her back. John's my brother, I text him all the time. He was actually my first Mother's Day text I got. So I love him, he's a great man and I love them both together. I can't wait to see how this all ends."

Nikki was asked about possibly getting back together with Cena and she said, "I definitely have hope, I really do."

The Bella Twins also discussed Birdie Joe turning 1, what to expect on Total Bellas and more.