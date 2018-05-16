Nia Jax & Charlotte Flair Status Updates, WWE Shuts Down 'Yanny Or Laurel?' Debate, SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in London.

- Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax have both re-joined the WWE European tour. Jax left the tour to attend the NBCUniversal Upfronts on Monday while Flair left the tour for dental surgery, the NBCU Upfronts and the Needham 2018 Emerging Technology Conference on Tuesday. Jax returned to the ring at last night's live event in Birmingham, retaining in a Fatal 4 Way over Sasha Banks, Bayley and Alexa Bliss. Flair will return to the ring at tonight's live event in Liverpool.

- The latest debate to divide the internet is the "Yanny or Laurel?" audio clip that went viral this week. Some people hear "Yanny" while others hear "Laurel" when the audio is played. As seen below, WWE used The Rock to shut the debate down: