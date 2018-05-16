WWE Changes Ronda Rousey Match Plans, Roddy Piper Talk On WWE Podcast (Video), SmackDown Social

- Above is a preview for the latest episode of "Something Else to Wrestle" with Bruce Prichard on the WWE Network, featuring a discussion on WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper.

- Tuesday's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind The Voice. Nielsen has paused Instagram data but SmackDown had a total of 144,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter this week - 65,000 unique interactions on Facebook and 78,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is down from last week's episode, which had a total of 181,000 interactions - 72,000 interactions on Facebook and 108,000 interactions on Twitter.

- Ronda Rousey had been scheduled to wrestle Mickie James in a singles match at tonight's WWE live event in Geneva, Switzerland, her first for the company, but plans have changed and the former UFC Champion is working a six-woman match instead. She will be teaming with Natalya and Ember Moon. Stay tuned for media and notes from the match. Below is a backstage photo of Rousey with her partners: