Austin Aries On Relationship Status With Zelina Vega, Gene Okerlund - Kevin Hart Commercial (Video)

- Mtn Dew Kickstart paired with WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund and Kevin Hart in the commercial above that's part of the new "Give Your Head a MTN DEW KICKSTART" campaign.

"People always wonder what goes on in my head and I don't blame them. There's a whole lot going on in there folks, and now you finally get to see what pumps me up -- spoiler, it's me," said Kevin. "What's great about this Mtn Dew Kickstart partnership is that we get to have fun with it. Between bringing a fan courtside at a NBA Playoff game to filming these commercials, I'm proud of the work we're doing and hope the fans will enjoy it, too."

- Austin Aries posted the tweet below congratulating Zelina Vega for her SmackDown Live debut last night. Aries noted that they are no longer a couple, but he knows "firsthand all the time, effort, and sacrifice that went into making this special dream a reality."

Congrats to my ex-girlfriend @Zelina_VegaWWE on her #SmackDownLive debut. I know firsthand all the time, effort, and sacrifice that went into making this special dream a reality. — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) May 16, 2018

@KOllomani contributed to this article.