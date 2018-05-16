WrestlingInc.com

Austin Aries On Relationship Status With Zelina Vega, Gene Okerlund - Kevin Hart Commercial (Video)

By Raj Giri | May 16, 2018

- Mtn Dew Kickstart paired with WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund and Kevin Hart in the commercial above that's part of the new "Give Your Head a MTN DEW KICKSTART" campaign.

"People always wonder what goes on in my head and I don't blame them. There's a whole lot going on in there folks, and now you finally get to see what pumps me up -- spoiler, it's me," said Kevin. "What's great about this Mtn Dew Kickstart partnership is that we get to have fun with it. Between bringing a fan courtside at a NBA Playoff game to filming these commercials, I'm proud of the work we're doing and hope the fans will enjoy it, too."

Austin Aries Responds To Kurt Angle's TNA Joke On WWE RAW, Talks Up-And-Coming Impact Stars
See Also
Austin Aries Responds To Kurt Angle's TNA Joke On WWE RAW, Talks Up-And-Coming Impact Stars

- Austin Aries posted the tweet below congratulating Zelina Vega for her SmackDown Live debut last night. Aries noted that they are no longer a couple, but he knows "firsthand all the time, effort, and sacrifice that went into making this special dream a reality."



@KOllomani contributed to this article.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top