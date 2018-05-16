Braun Strowman Wants To Get 'These Hands' On TV Star, The Bellas Pop-Up Store Video, WWE Stock

- The Bella Twins posted this video from their first-ever Birdiebee pop-up store in Phoenix, Arizona last Saturday.

- WWE stock was down 0.14% today, closing at $43.59 per share. Today's high was $43.86 and the low was $43.43.

- The Sun has an article on Sasha Banks and Braun Strowman appearing on Good Morning Britain earlier this week. Strowman called out host Piers Morgan and talked about introducing the TV personality to "these hands."

"Of course," Strowman said when asked if he would like to get Morgan in the ring. "I'm always up for any newcomer that wants to try and come get a shot at these hands."

"I wouldn't mind getting him in there and tossing him around like a sack of potatoes and seeing how he can take it. ... He would get a powerslam without a doubt like everybody else has when they step in the ring with The Monster Among Men."