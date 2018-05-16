Nikki Bella On Why She Called Off Wedding With John Cena, WWE 2K19 News, RAW & SD! To Manchester

- As noted, The Bella Twins have been doing the media rounds to promote the premiere of Total Bellas this Sunday on E!. They stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan today, as seen in the video above, and once again discussed Nikki and John Cena splitting up.

"John is such an amazing man and I just love him, and we're best friends," Nikki said. "When you go through wedding planning, you just start to go through a lot of issues that you're hiding deep down inside. I realized that I really needed to work on me, because a better me is a better us. The day I say those vows, I don't want to have hesitation, I don't want to have regret that I truly want to be with that person 'till death do us part."

- We reported earlier that WWE will return to Europe this November. They will hold back-to-back RAW and SmackDown tapings at the Manchester Arena on Monday, November 5th and Tuesday, November 6th, respectively. Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, June 1st.

- WWE sent out the announcement below stating that, as expected, WWE 2K19 will be released this fall.