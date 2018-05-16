Ronda Rousey WWE Live Event Debut Video, New Chris Jericho Project, WrestleMania Axxess Mini-Doc

- WWN Live recently released this mini-documentary on the WWN Title and the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles being defended at WrestleMania 34 Axxess in New Orleans this year.

- Chris Jericho will be hosting his very own show on Sirius XM's Octane (Ch. 37) once a month. Each show will have special guests that will introduce fans to new hard rock and will expose some deep album cuts while also jammin' the classics. The show debuts this Friday before becoming available On Demand. Below is a listing of the rebroadcasts:

5/19 – Saturday 12pm ET

5/20 – Sunday 3pm ET

5/21 – Monday 9pm ET

5/22 – Tuesday 9am ET

5/23 – Wednesday 2pm ET

5/24 – Thursday 10pm ET

- Ronda Rousey made her WWE live event debut at tonight's show in Geneva, Switzerland. As noted, Rousey was scheduled to wrestle Mickie James in singles action but the match was changed to a six-woman. Rousey teamed with Natalya and Ember Moon to defeat Mickie, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. Below are photos and videos from the match, which saw Rousey take out Mickie for the finish: