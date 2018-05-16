WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT Live Coverage: Undisputed Era Vs. Dunne, Lorcan, And Burch, Tommaso Ciampa's Next Move

By Joshua Gagnon | May 16, 2018

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight will feature the Undisputed Era taking on Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch. Also, Kona Reeves returns to action, Tommasso Ciampa's next move, and Ricochet / Velveteen Dream.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top