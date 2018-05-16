Breaking: WWE TV Deal Reportedly In Place For RAW, SmackDown Up In The Air

WWE RAW will most likely be staying on the USA Network, according to The Hollywood Reporter. According to the report, NBCUniversal is said to be close to renewing the deal for RAW at three times its current value.

As for Smackdown, WWE is shopping it around to other networks after NBCU declined to renew the deal for the show. It was noted that SmackDown has been speculated to move to FOX. NBCU had paid $30 million for the SmackDown franchise in 2010.

WWE and NBCU both declined comment on the negotiations, which are still underway.

WWE's current deal with NBCU expires on September 30, 2019. They had publicly stated that they play to announce their U.S. distribution plans by September. WWE's current contract with NBCU generated $180 million last year.

Doreen contributed to this article.