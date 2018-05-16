WrestlingInc.com

Big WWE NXT Handicap Match Announced, Tag Team Wants Title Shot, New Interviewer, Challenge Issued

By Marc Middleton | May 16, 2018

- Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch feel like they are in line for a WWE NXT Tag Team Title shot from The Undisputed Era, Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly. They talk to new NXT interviewer Sarah Schreiber in this backstage video following this week's NXT main event, which saw Lorcan, Burch and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defeat Strong, O'Reilly and NXT North American Champion Adam Cole in six-man action. This may be the first backstage Fallout video for Schreiber.

- The Velveteen Dream and Ricochet vs. Lars Sullivan in a Handicap Match has been announced for next week's NXT episode. The match was made after Lars attacked both men during their singles match on this week's show. Lars laid Ricochet and Dream out, then made it known that he wants the NXT Title, which is currently held by Aleister Black.

- Heavy Machinery vs. TM61 has also been announced for next week after Otis Dozovic issued a challenge on tonight's show. Below are comments from Otis and Shane Thorne:





