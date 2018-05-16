WWE Live Event Results From Birmingham (5/15): UK Title Match, Elias Interrupted, Six-Man Main Event

Thanks to Peter Landry for the following WWE live event results from Tuesday's show in Birmingham, England:

* RAW Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt retained over The B Team and Heath Slater & Rhyno in a Triple Threat

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retained over Mark Andrews. Huge hometown pop for Dunne but he worked as the heel

* Zack Ryder and Chad Gable defeated Goldust and Mojo Rawley. Like the UK Title match, Goldust got a huge pop but he worked as a heel

* Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin with Coup de Grace

* RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax retained over Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Bayley. Jax won with a double Samoan Drop on Mickie and Bliss

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retained over Jinder Mahal. Rollins fought off Sunil Singh and hit the Blackout for the win. Strong heat for Mahal and Singh

* Bobby Roode took out Elias after interrupting a musical performance. Elias did allow Roode to sing with him but he attacked him from behind. Roode fought Elias off and ended the segment with the Glorious DDT

* Ember Moon and Natalya defeated Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. Natalya received one of the best women's pop of the night

* Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman defeated Samoa Joe, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Braun got the best reactions in this match. Reigns got the hot tag and hit his usual moves, including the Spear to win