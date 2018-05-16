Roman Reigns Responds To Steve Austin Saying He Should Turn Heel

Roman Reigns was interviewed by The Express during the current WWE tour in the U.K. Below are some highlights:

Steve Austin on his podcast saying that Roman Reigns should turn heel "to have the biggest run":

"I think everybody has their opinions. Like ice cream, everybody has their flavor, everybody has their opinion. It's Stone Cold Steve Austin. He definitely knows the area and the territory that I'm in. He knows what it's like to pull the trigger and be a workhorse. So I think there's definitely a lot of truth in what he has to say and I value his opinion. Is it going to happen? I can't guarantee that. It's one of those situations where you kind of got to take it week by week and just understand the role. I definitely think there is a lot of great truth to what he's thinking and his knowledge in the game. But Stone Cold is not my boss."

If he would turn heel:

"Would I like to turn heel? I don't know. It's a weird question cause, aren't I already a heel? If I garnered that reaction, what's the point? If it's already happening, if I'm already being booed, why try and get booed?

"I think right now I'm in a cool situation and kind of a little bit different than anybody because the only person that's really been in my shoes before is (John) Cena. But Cena is Cena, you know. I'm nothing like him, I've never been like him. I think I'm in a good place to kind of do whatever I want to do with this character and not necessarily just be a heel or be a babyface. I feel like my character can be so much more than that."