WWE Live Event Results From Geneva (5/16): Ronda Rousey Gets A Win, Cruiserweight Title Match, More

Thanks to Robinson Fuzil for the following WWE live event results from Thursday's show in Geneva, Switzerland:

* JoJo was the ring announcer

* RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy retained over Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, Heath Slater & Rhyno in a Triple Threat

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retained over Mustafa Ali. Impressive match, they hugged after

* Zack Ryder and Chad Gable defeated Mojo Rawley and Goldust

* Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin with Coup de Grace

* RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax retained over Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks and Bayley in a Fatal 4 Way

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retained over Jinder Mahal, despite interference from Sunil Singh

* Ronda Rousey, Ember Moon and Natalya defeated Mickie James, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. Rousey looked pretty good for her live event debut, she made Mickie tap out for the win. Rousey seemed to genuinely be having fun

* Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley defeated Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe