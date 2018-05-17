Sean Waltman On If John Cena - Nikki Bella Split Is A Work, Bully Ray Reveals Idea He Pitched To WWE

- Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman appeared on "The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro" guest hosted by Sam Roberts, as seen in the video above. On the show, Waltman weighed in on John Cena and Nikki Bella's breakup and if it is a work or a shoot.

"Sometimes we don't even know," Waltman said. "We don't know where the f--king line is. Here is the thing that Vince used to tell us: 'you're on 24/7.' So how the f--k do you turn that off?

"I'm rooting for their happiness, and if it means them not being together, then I'm for that too, not just because everyone on the outside looking in wants it to be this thing for them. I just want them to be happy."

See Also Nikki Bella On If She Will Get Back Together With John Cena

- Today is the last day that you can take 20% off jackets, 30% off sweatshirts and 40% off t-shirts at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link.

- Bubba Ray Dudley revealed on Twitter that he pitched WWE a game show idea that would be similar to Hollywood Squares. He said that it would be called "SuperStar Squares" with fans being the contestants: