UFC Legend Fought Hurt At UFC 224, Top UFC Contender Signs New Deal, Demetrious Johnson Called Out

- During his training camp for UFC 224 and Lyoto Machida, former UFC champion Vitor Belfort suffered a knee injury. The news of a knee injury was confirmed by MMA Fighting. Belfort went on to suffer a knockout loss to Machida in his retirement bout.

Belfort, 41 years old, suffered the injury during the first week of his training camp, but pushed through it to fight despite multiple doctors instructing him to pull out. It remains undecided at this time if "The Phenom" will need surgery for the injury.

A former UFC light heavyweight champion, heavyweight tournament winner and middleweight title challenger, Belfort was finished in his home city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in the second round vs. Machida.

- The UFC has come to an agreement on a new fight contract with John Dodson, according to MMA Fighting. The former two-time flyweight title challenger is now competing again in the bantamweight division.

Dodson, who's contract expired following a decision win over Pedro Munhoz earlier this year, entered free agency before opting to return to the promotion. He is a former Ultimate Fighter winner, besting current UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw in the finals of the reality series.

The 33-year-old Dodson has gone 9-4 over 13 UFC appearances, including two losses to UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

- Henry Cejudo wants a rematch with Demetrious Johnson for the flyweight title. And the Olympic medalist is using social media to get the attention of "Mighty Mouse." Cejudo sent out a post recently on Twitter that caught the eye of the UFC champion, who responded.

@MightyMouseUFC ????

1)Lowest PPV in UFC history?

2)Lowest Title fight gate?

3)play video games all day?

4)Hav'n't fought for 8 months ?

5)great fighter but nobody cares to watch him and I will kill the mouse @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 16, 2018

I clocked all those hours in gaming and still worked you ass! — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouseUFC) May 16, 2018

When we fought, you fought a wrestler. You know and I know I'm going to knock your block off next time we fight. Get your s--t together let's do this. Finally people talking about you since I tweeted you. You're welcome — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 17, 2018