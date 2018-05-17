Carmella On Big Cass And Why She's Not Returning To Total Divas, Ciampa Vs. Gargano, WWE - Bremen

- WWE posted this video of The IIconics, Sin Cara, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson exploring the culture, history and flavors of Bremen, Germany before the recent live event there.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which match should Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano face off in next. As of this writing, 63% voted for Three Stages of Hell while 14% voted for Hell In a Cell, 7% for Last Man Standing, 6% for Empty Arena and 4% for Stretcher. The rest received 2% of the vote - Falls Count Anywhere, Ambulance and Steel Cage.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella recently confirmed to BANG Showbiz that she will not be on the next season of Total Divas. As seen in the video below, Carmella says she's focused on being the best champion she can be and she doesn't know what the future holds but she's not currently filming for the next season. She also sends well wishes to her ex-boyfriend Big Cass and talks about how Ronda Rousey brings something fresh to the women's division.