WWE Stock Jumps On TV Deal Reports, Rusev Predicts Champions League, Bayley Post-Wrestling Plans

- Bayley recently spoke to Joy Sports in Johannesburg, which you can watch in the video above. During the interview, Bayley talked about studying psychology and not finishing school so that she could get into wrestling. She said that she still wants to finish school and wanted to be a counselor, because she was helped a lot by counseling when she was younger while her parents were getting divorced.

"The counseling worked out well for me as a child and at that point, I thought it would be a good area to go into," Bayley said. "The WWE has special classes and stuff to help us so I will take advantage of it. I just can't be lazy, you know?"

- As of this writing, WWE stock is up nearly 15% today on the news that WWE is close to a new deal with NBC Universal that would keep RAW on the USA Network at three times its current value. The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the story, noted that WWE is shopping SmackDown Live around to other networks.

- As noted, Rusev appeared on Sky Sports this week. In the clip from his appearance below, Rusev predicted Real Madrid to defeat Liverpool 3-0 in the Champions League final next week.