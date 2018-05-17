WWE Star To Appear In Marvel Movie?, Hulk Hogan Opening Restaurant, Bayley's Old Gimmick (Video)

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "Formerly Known As" series, featuring Bayley looking at how she went from Davina Rose to The Hugger of WWE.

- Buffalo News reports that WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and "Bushwhacker" Luke Williams are opening a new restaurant in Clearwater Beach, Florida. The name of the restaurant will be Hogan's Hangout.

- It looks like Titus O'Neil is preparing to appear in an upcoming Marvel movie. He tweeted the following today and had an exchange with good friend Batista, who plays Drax The Destroyer in the Marvel films:

284lbs now 6weeks from today I'll be ready for a Lifelong Goal 2be reached&I'm excited about the process to go down to a Leaner 41 year old 270lb @Marvel Character ???? Has nothing to do with @WWE but everything to do with being a Blessed Man! @DaveBautista I'll see you soon ?? pic.twitter.com/zdeuhaQ7GK — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 17, 2018