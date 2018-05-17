WrestlingInc.com

WWE Star To Appear In Marvel Movie?, Hulk Hogan Opening Restaurant, Bayley's Old Gimmick (Video)

By Marc Middleton | May 17, 2018

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "Formerly Known As" series, featuring Bayley looking at how she went from Davina Rose to The Hugger of WWE.

- Buffalo News reports that WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and "Bushwhacker" Luke Williams are opening a new restaurant in Clearwater Beach, Florida. The name of the restaurant will be Hogan's Hangout.

Hulk Hogan Responds To Rumors That He Will Be Returning To WWE
- It looks like Titus O'Neil is preparing to appear in an upcoming Marvel movie. He tweeted the following today and had an exchange with good friend Batista, who plays Drax The Destroyer in the Marvel films:



