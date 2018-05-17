Champion Vs. Champion At Takeover?, Elias' Musical Background (Video), Stephanie McMahon Works Out

- Above is a clip from this week's Table For 3 episode with Elias, "Road Dogg" BG James and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. Elias talks about his musical background and how he was self-taught.

- We noted before how WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole may be missing the "Takeover: Chicago II" event on June 16th as he's needed in the UK for the WWE UK Title tournament show on June 18th and there was no Takeover match for Cole announced at the recent set of NXT TV tapings. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Cole vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne may be happening at Takeover. Dunne is also needed in the UK for the June 18th and June 19th shows.

As noted, Dunne will team with Tyler Bate and Trent Seven to face Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong at the June 18th UK show. It was noted on commentary at the recent NXT TV tapings that Strong & O'Reilly will defend against Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan at Takeover.

- Below is the latest Midnight Workout video from Stephanie McMahon:

#midnightworkout w @defrancosgym and @tripleh - Crocodile walks w 10lbs dumbbells - My arm is healing nicely #ILookLikeIHaveABaldSpot!