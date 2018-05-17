WrestlingInc.com

Enzo Amore Changes His Look (Photo), Nikki Bella Says 'Door Is Open' To Reconcile With John Cena

By Raj Giri | May 17, 2018

- Above and below are more videos from the Bella Twins media spree on Wednesday promoting Sunday's premiere of Total Bellas. Nikki told E! that the door is still open for herself and John Cena to get back together. Nikki told Access that wanted the split with Cena to air to help other women going through similar situations. She added to ET that Cena's comments earlier this week took courage, and "time will tell" if they get back together.

Impact VP Don Callis On Possibility Of Enzo Amore Joining Impact Wrestling, Rich Swann Debuting
- Enzo Amore posted a short video on his Instagram story after he revealed that the investigation into sexual assault allegations has been closed and no charges were filed. Below is a screenshot from the video:



