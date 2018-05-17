Kenny Omega Admits NJPW Didn't Come To Long Beach With Loaded Card, Talks Running Upcoming NJPW Show

Kenny Omega spoke with Justin Barasso of Sports Illustrated to promote the upcoming NJPW show that he will be running at the 2018 CEO Fighting Game Championships on Friday, June 29th in Daytona Beach. Below are some highlights:

Running the New Japan show at the CEO Fighting Game Championships:

"I've put together a card I'm really proud of. It's going to be a great all-around show... This is an event that keeps growing, and each year I've felt more part of the fighting game community. I really wanted to give back, and the best way for me to do that is with a wrestling show. You always have that self-doubt, and I've asked myself, 'How many people will want to watch this?' But I really feel bringing a full-scale New Japan show will be something that everyone there can appreciate."

Teaming with Kota Ibushi against The Young Bucks at Strong Style Evolved this past March in Long Beach:

"New Japan Pro Wrestling is my company, but I'll be the first to admit we did not come with a powerhouse card [to Strong Style Evolved]. A lot of the pressure was put on myself, Ibushi, and the Young Bucks to really deliver. We took a chance and went outside of our comfort zone to deliver something on an emotional level that no one had ever before seen in professional wrestling. Maybe we caught people off-guard. The potential was there for an athletic showcase, but we wanted to accomplish something different in the match. Lately, that's been my MO in professional wrestling: not to see something based out of shock factor, but to watch my match and feel something.

"You see enough of that in PWG, NXT, and the New Japan juniors, which is basically all shock factor with insane athleticism and crazy moves and things that make you wince in pain. Even if I could be that guy, I don't want to be anymore. I have it in me to explore these other options and make people feel something. I want to instill a memory."

Omega also discussed facing Kazuchika Okada again at Dominion on June 9th, not having The Young Bucks in his corner for that match and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.