WWE Live Event Results From Liverpool (5/16): Daniel Bryan Vs. The Miz, NXT Championship Defended

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader @_turnerm for sending in these results from last night's WWE SmackDown live event in Liverpool:

* Bludgeon Brothers defeated New Day (Kofi and Xavier) and Usos in a triple threat match. Started with Usos and New Day before Bludgeon Brothers got incomes. Slow match until the end when it got hectic with all 3 teams. Bludgeon Brothers pinned Jay Uso after a double team powerbomb.

* Alesteir Black defeated Alexander Wolfe to retain the NXT title. Short match, a lot of kids in attendance so not much of a reaction unfortunately. Black Mass ended it.

* Jeff Hardy defeated Rusev to retain the US Title. Rusev was over as expected, but got cheap heat by wearing a Real Madrid football shirt (they play Liverpool next weekend in the Champions League final). Jeff won with a Swanton. Seemed to favour his leg slightly but wrestled fine.

* Andrade Cien Almas defeated Sin Cara with the hammerlock DDT. Good, short match between these two. Lots of kids loving Sin Cara.

* Tyler Bate, Mark Andrews and Wolfgang defeated James Drake, Sam Gradwell and Dan Maloney. No Trent Seven as advertised. Tyler got the win for his team.

* Daniel Bryan defeated the Miz with a running knee. Excellent match between these two, around 15 minutes. Miz refused to get in the ring to start until Bryan went to get him. Could easily have main evented the show.

Intermission

* Big Cass defeated Tye Dillinger. Not much to this one, Big Boot won it for Cass. A few Enzo shouts from some of the crowd.

* The advertised Carmella vs Charlotte match was actually an 8 woman tag with Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Naomi and Asuka defeating Carmella, Absolution and Lana. Asuka made Lana tap to the Asuka Lock. Fun match that went down well.

* AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Title ended in a DQ when the Bar attacked AJ, which brought Gallows and Anderson. 6 man tag followed, with Styles pinning Sheamus after a phenomenal forearm. The Club stayed a while after to sign autographs and take photos with fans. Styles was over hugely.

Fun show, was hoping for a one on one main event though.