WrestlingInc.com

Why Randy Orton Is Off Tour, Lana's Message To Critics, John Cena Sets House Rules On Total Bellas

By Marc Middleton | May 17, 2018

- Above is a new preview clip for Sunday's Total Bellas season three premiere with John Cena revealing a new set of ouse rules to Daniel Bryan and the Bella Family.

- Randy Orton is off the current WWE European tour due to the limited schedule that he has been working for some time now, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Orton has been off live events for the most part since the summer of 2017. His last TV appearance came on May 6th at the Backlash pay-per-view as he lost to WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy.

New Details On Randy Orton's Tattoo Artist Suing WWE & 2K, If Orton Had Ownership Or Permission
See Also
New Details On Randy Orton's Tattoo Artist Suing WWE & 2K, If Orton Had Ownership Or Permission

- Lana took to Twitter and wrote the following message to her detractors as she prepares to face Billie Kay in a Money In the Bank qualifying match on Tuesday's SmackDown:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top