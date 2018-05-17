Titus O'Neil Slides (Video), Trailer & Date For The Rock's 'Ballers' Season 4, Nikki Cross - SAnitY

- HBO has announced that season 4 of The Rock's Ballers will premiere on Sunday, August 12th at 10pm EST. Above is the first trailer for the 4th season.

- Regarding Nikki Cross still being in WWE NXT now that SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe) has been called to the main roster, she is still using the remixed SAnitY theme song but her entrance video now shows just her name and has no mention of the group.

- Titus O'Neil went sliding once again this week. He tweeted the following video from the world's tallest & longest slide in London at ArcelorMittal Orbit: