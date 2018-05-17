Jim Cornette Responds To Vince Russo Not Being Allowed To Attend 'All In' Event

Within 30 minutes of tickets being released, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks' 10,000-seat project, named All In, was a success. Despite the only marquee match announced being Cody Rhodes having the opportunity to follow his father's footsteps by winning the NWA World Heavyweight Championship if he defeats Nick Aldis, the event drew enough attention to garner a sellout.

As reported, one person who will not be attending the event is Vince Russo. Although he tweeted his attempt to be a part of the show, but others are doing "everything in their power" to keep him from attending, Cody Rhodes came back with a simple reply: "stay away from our event."

Jim Cornette, who has been the arch nemesis of Russo for a number of years, easily took time to comment on the matter.

"He knocks them all the time, so why would he want to, if he believes he has any credibility, why would he want to associate himself with that where then people would have to say 'well, look. Russo knocks them," said Cornette. "Same thing I thought immediately. Russo knocks them, but he's not above a payoff to come up here and be a part of the thing. That was my main consideration for not being involved, because I don't want people to think that I'm a f***ing hypocrite. But he has no problem with that.

"But then, to not know enough to take the booking and not realize that a bunch of the people on the show that are running the show because it's the boys running the show, I believe we've mentioned that, that the boys wouldn't want you on [the show] because... dealing with him is like picking up a turd from the clean end. There's absolutely no way to do it where you can please the majority of the people involved in the situation, because nobody wants him around."

Cornette added that the only thing that both wrestlers and fans, young or old, can agree with is that "Vince Russo is a complete f***ing idiot."

