Daniel Bryan On Missing Family Time Due To WWE Schedule, WWE Stock Way Up, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

- The Bella Twins' YouTube channel posted this video of Daniel Bryan talking about missing some key family moments since returning to the ring for WWE.

"It feels good to be back doing what I love but it's also really hard," Bryan said. "It's a blessing and a curse because when we were in Saudi Arabia I was gone from home for 10 days, home for 3 days, now in Europe for 18 days. You add all that together and it means in the last month I've only been home for 3 days. I missed my baby's first birthday, I missed her saying "dada" for the first time. I got to see it on FaceTime. And I missed Mother's Day. This is the first time in my life where it's been like... before when I was on the road or when Brie was on the road, we missed each other but it's a different feeling than the very visceral feeling you get when you miss your baby. ... There's this weird juxtaposition of the things you miss versus the things you gain when you do something like this that you love, and it's about finding a balance, you know. So that's what I've got to work on, finding that balance."

See Also Daniel Bryan On Which Match Motivated Him To Fight For WWE In-Ring Return

- WWE stock was up 15.42% today, closing at $50.31 per share. Today's high was $51.33 and the low was $48.46. This is new high for the stock due to the reports of NBCUniversal renewing the RAW TV deal for three times what it was previously worth. As noted, it looks like NBCU has passed on renewing the SmackDown TV deal for the USA Network. There's no word yet on where SmackDown may end up but Fox has been speculated. The negotiations with NBCU are ongoing.

- WWE posted this video of a fan taunting Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn during their entrance at tonight's live event in Vienna, Austria. That show saw Owens, Sami and Samoa Joe lose to Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns in the main event.