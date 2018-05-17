Nikki Bella Responds To Speculation That John Cena Breakup Is A Publicity Stunt

John Cena's recent breakup with Nikki Bella has been receiving a lot of press this week, with both Superstars doing the media rounds to promote the premiere of Total Bellas on E! this Sunday. Cena got extra sappy on NBC's "Today" show on Monday, saying that he wants to have children and marry Nikki, and that his heart was broken out of nowhere.

The over-dramatic interviews with Cena and Nikki this week have prompted most many to speculate that everything is a storyline for the show. I did an informal poll on Twitter asking if people thought it was a work, and 85% responded that it was.

After reading John Cena's comments today, I'm convinced his split with Nikki Bella is a work. Plus, Nikki will be on @TODAYshow on Weds to respond. What do you think? @WrestlingInc https://t.co/8W1vNbOB4O — Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) May 15, 2018

ET Canada Live asked Nikki about people thinking that the whole breakup is a publicity stunt during their interview on Wednesday.

"Sometimes people don't realize how you can affect them," Nikki said. "It's kind of like when we try to talk to cyberbullies and tell them that you have no idea how you're affecting people. I'm a human being that literally went through a breakup. Everyone's been through a breakup and think of how we feel.

"So mine has just been blown up and people all of a sudden are saying that I'm faking it. You're now saying that my heartache is fake, and that makes it even harder. It's just like, what can I do right? That's just really, really tough."

See Also Nikki Bella On If She Will Get Back Together With John Cena

Nikki also said that the speculation will go away after people watch the new season of Total Bellas. You can watch the interview in the video above.