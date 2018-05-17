The Rock Signs His Biggest Movie Contract, John Cena Excited For New Rug (Video), Seth Rollins

- Above is another preview for Sunday's Total Bellas season three premiere with John Cena getting overly excited for the arrival of a new rug.

- WWE has a new article looking at 5 Superstars we want to see answer an Open Challenge from WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. They named Zack Ryder, Goldust, Braun Strowman, Jinder Mahal and Rey Mysterio.

- The Rock took to Instagram this week and provided updates on two significant movies that he is filming this year, as seen below.

Rock is preparing to start filming the "Hobbs & Shaw" Fast & Furious spin-off movie with Jason Statham in September. He posted the following on the movie after a production meeting with Statham and director David Leitch this week, noting that they have surprises planned:

HOBBS & SHAW.

Lotta fun w/ my brothas @jasonstatham & director, @davidmleitch in our production meeting.

Scroll left and see what happens when I whisper under my breath, "Smile for the camera you bald Harry Potter b---h!" And he says - Yeah clearly that extra small shirt is cutting off your brain circulation you big asshole.

All while our phenomenal director keeps his poker face knowing he's gonna have the time of his life directing our film.

Been wanting to work with David for years now. Very talented and knows how to create and shoot bad ass, cool and FUN characters.

He directed JOHN WICK, ATOMIC BLONDE and next week his new movie, DEADPOOL 2 looks to be huge with audiences worldwide.

We have a lot of fun surprises in store with our movie and what an opportunity for us to smartly build out our beloved Fast and Furious franchise with our spinoff.

We're pumped to shoot and most importantly, THANK YOU FANS for all the love, support and excitement.

Shooting starts this September!

#HobbsAndShaw #DavidLeitch #ChrisMorgan #NealMoritz #HiramGarcia #SevenBucksProds #UniversalStudios

In other movie news on The Rock, the former WWE Champion posted the following on signing the biggest contract of his career for Disney's "Jungle Cruise" movie, which begins filming on Monday. Rock wrote:

Lil' nervous signing the biggest contract of my career for JUNGLE CRUISE.

Think I had an out of body, "holy s--t this is really happening" moment lol.

15yrs ago when I saw the first trailer for PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN I was blown away and so inspired. I was just starting my acting career at that time and thought man one day if I could make a movie based off an iconic and beloved Disney ride - that took audiences on that kind of vintage adventure and fun, it'd be a dream come true.

So I vowed to put in the hard work...and 15yrs later here we are today.

Promise to do my best to make ya proud, Walt.

And for the love of all that's holy, can my producing partners @flynnpictureco and @hhgarcia41 please get me a pen that has ink!?

#DISNEY #JUNGLECRUISE #ContractSigning #DreamComeTrue #Imagination #MyNerves #INeedADrink